FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $364.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

NYSE:FDS opened at $351.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $357.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $284.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

