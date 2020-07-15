Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 25.4%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) was up 25.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, approximately 741,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 212,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

