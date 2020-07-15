Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ)’s share price rose 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 989,062 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 113,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

