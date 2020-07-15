SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.55

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 504748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

SFTBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

