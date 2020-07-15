Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

HOMB stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

