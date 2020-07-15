Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 74,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,728,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

