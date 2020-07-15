Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 13.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing Co has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPCO shares. Huber Research cut Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

