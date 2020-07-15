Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.