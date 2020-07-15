Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Mastercraft Boat worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $349.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.40. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

