Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.