Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,196 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

