Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,515 Shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.