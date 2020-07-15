Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nutanix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $152,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,210.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.