Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Fund by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000.

Shares of China Fund stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. China Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

