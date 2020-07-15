Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

