Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nexoptic Technology Trading Up 25.4%
Nexoptic Technology Trading Up 25.4%
Canasil Resources Stock Price Up 37.9%
Canasil Resources Stock Price Up 37.9%
SoftBank Group Hits New 12-Month High at $29.55
SoftBank Group Hits New 12-Month High at $29.55
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Under Armour Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Under Armour Inc
Tribune Publishing Co Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Tribune Publishing Co Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report