Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

