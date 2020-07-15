Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $632.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

