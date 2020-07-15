Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $210,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $8,790,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.