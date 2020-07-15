Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

BKI stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

