APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 335,420 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,420 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 391,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

In related news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

