APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.53% of Fluent worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.