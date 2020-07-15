APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 60,900 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NIO by 83.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NIO by 52.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 57,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

