APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,800 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 767.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

