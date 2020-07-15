APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $485,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $79,717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $1,948,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

