TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

