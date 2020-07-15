Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $51,076,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,891,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

