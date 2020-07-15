APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 421,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.16 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

