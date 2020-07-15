Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $879,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 178.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

