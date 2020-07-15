Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

