Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,439,492 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Antero Resources worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

