APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 495,857 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 387,362 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 543.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 246,468 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

