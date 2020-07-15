Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.35). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.