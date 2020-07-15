Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,895 Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $66,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,719.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

