Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $2,533,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $1,767,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

