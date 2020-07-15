Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of American Public Education worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.78. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

