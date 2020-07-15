Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,691 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

WSM stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

