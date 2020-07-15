Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

PHR stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,765 shares of company stock worth $1,361,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

