Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.97.

NCLH stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

