Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $5.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

