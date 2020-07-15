Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.
BFYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
About Benefytt Technologies
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
