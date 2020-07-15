Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

BFYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.