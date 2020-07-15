Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.59). Olin reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

OLN stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

