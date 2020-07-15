Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

LVGO stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of -87.98. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $114.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.