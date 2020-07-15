Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,340,000 after acquiring an additional 156,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.