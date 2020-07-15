CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.64. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 310,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

