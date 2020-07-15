CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.64. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 310,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Phreesia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup
Norwegian Cruise Line Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks
Norwegian Cruise Line Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks
Hecla Mining Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy
Hecla Mining Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy
Benefytt Technologies Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Benefytt Technologies Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity
Olin Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share
Olin Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share
Livongo Health Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup
Livongo Health Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report