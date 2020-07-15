Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,908 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock valued at $149,726. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

