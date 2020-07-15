5,976 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.