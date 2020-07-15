Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $14,674,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

