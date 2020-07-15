Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

BSBR opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

