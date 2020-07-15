Invesco Ltd. Acquires 383,472 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.