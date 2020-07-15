Morgan Stanley Sells 8,484 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 967,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 350,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

